EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Lovejoy Library and the SIUE Alumni Association invite the public to an evening highlighting the public service of SIUE faculty member and former Congressman John Shimkus, whose 24 years of service in the U.S. House of Representatives still impacts our community and country today.

“Behind The Scenes: A Life of Public Service with Congressman John Shimkus, ’97” will be held from 6:15-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 on the first floor of Lovejoy Library.

“Congressman Shimkus has served our region and the State of Illinois in so many capacities during his career,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “We are honored to have him sharing his experiences as an SIUE faculty member as well as through his congressional papers. This alumni event will provide an excellent opportunity for the larger community to learn more about Congressman Shimkus’ life and congressional accomplishments.”

Shimkus and his family donated the former U.S. representative’s official congressional collection to SIUE in 2020. The John Shimkus Congressional Collection housed at Lovejoy Library has made this historical material available not only to SIUE students, staff and faculty, but also to the region and the world.

?“The Shimkus Collection is a treasure for Lovejoy Library and SIUE,” said Lis Pankl, PhD, dean of Library and Information Services. “Its impact cannot be overstated. Congressman Shimkus is an esteemed SIUE alumnus, and his collection collates his important work in representing Illinois’ 15th, 19th and 20th congressional districts. The collection is already in use in Congressman Shimkus’ courses at SIUE and will remain an outstanding pedagogical and research resource for students and scholars.”

The event will begin with a reception featuring interactive congressional research projects developed by Shimkus’ current students, who will be in attendance to share their work. At 7 p.m., Pembrook will interview Shimkus about his career in public service and his family’s long-standing connection with SIUE. The interview will also be livestreamed.

“SIUE has played a large role in the Shimkus family’s educational pursuits,” said Shimkus. “My father received his associate degree with the GI bill for his service in Korea. An older sister received her degree in recreation and a younger sister in accounting. My wife has her master’s in organ performance, my son earned a bachelor’s in computer science and I received my master’s in business administration. Having my papers at SIUE felt like coming home. I look forward to Monday night and a chance to visit with old and new friends.”

To attend the event in person or virtually, please register at www.siueconnect.org/behind- the-scenes-shimkus-event.

Masks are required while indoors for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.

SIUE Library and Information Services (LIS) consistently strives for new and inventive ways to deliver information to students, faculty and the community. LIS is home to Lovejoy Library, the heart of the University. The library provides SIUE faculty and students the information required for their academic pursuits that result in improving our communities. LIS faculty and staff nurture SIUE students’ scholarship with resources that support the collaboration and innovative thinking needed to succeed in the global marketplace.

