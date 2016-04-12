EDWARDSVILLE - The love of serving people is the motivation behind Visiting Angels of Edwardsvill e.

Jenna Edwards is the owner/manager of Visiting Angels of Edwardsville with her two parents. The family carries the “love of serving people” philosophy into the business. Visiting Angels is the most recognized and respected name in senior living care in the nation, she said.

The in-home care from Visiting Angels Edwardsville offers an array of services to help an aging loved one live comfortably at home. Visiting Angels’ non-medical assistance ranges from specialized Alzheimer’s and dementia care to joyful companionship and everything in between. A general overview of some types of services are a multitude of senior needs from live-in care, bathing assistance, dressing assistance, grooming, assistance with walking, medication reminders, errands, shopping, light housekeeping, friendly companionship, flexible hourly care, respite care for families and much more.

“We know how frustrating it can be to have a voice message and hope for a timely return of a call,” the local Visiting Angels brochure said. “That is why we return calls within 15 minutes. We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We can provide up to 24 hours care in the home.”

“These types of care allow us to help our clients live more fully and successfully at home. Our diverse services, combined with our customized plans and flexible scheduling options, make Visiting Angels Edwardsville a top choice for in-home care. Having the power to help design your plan as well as your schedule creates satisfied customers who look forward to their visits from Visiting Angels.”

The Visiting Angels group in Edwardsville serves Madison County, including Edwardsville, Alton, Staunton, Greenville, Highland and surrounding areas.

Jenna Edwards has been the owner/manager of the Edwardsville franchise since April 2014 and licensed since 2014.

Jenna received her college degree in finance, but after a situation with a senior relative who became ill, she discovered the need for this business and the franchisee with her family. Her mom, dad and herself are owners in the local company, so it is a family business.

She said since she started the franchise it has been exceptionally busy and the business has continued to grow.

“I love my clients,” she said. “They are all close to me and they get excited when we come in and see them. Especially as the Baby Boomers’ parents move into retirement, more and more people need this kind of help. There isn’t any kind of age limit on people we serve. We go all the way from people in their 50s to 80s.”

Visiting Angels can be reached at #20 Edwardsville Professional Park

Suite C

Edwardsville, IL 62025

or

618-307-9610 - Office

618-307-9611 – Fax

www.visitingangels.com/edwardsville

