EDWARDSVILLE - Love is in the air for Bob Jones and all those at Edible Arrangements at 447 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville and 107 N. Bluff Road in Collinsville.

Jones said the business has roses and flowers of all kinds for Valentine’s Day and so much more.

“We have all kinds of bouquets,” he said. “We are by the Edwardsville Market Basket location, so that is a great spot. It is wonderful to see children come to the door with mothers, fathers, grandmothers. This is a fun job and it keeps you motivated to want to keep doing it.”

Edible Arrangements opened in March 2008 and since then has been a figure in the area to help people celebrate all kinds of different occasions, from big to small, Jones said.

“Our fruit arrangements and gifts are always freshly crafted using fruit that’s grown and picked by our Fruit Expert standards. We also have the best variety of gourmet chocolate dipped fruit, too.”

At the top of Edible Arrangements’ Facebook page is a Mixed Fruit Box which is a great deal now $19.99, off the regular $29.99 price. The various fruit platters are also a big hit during the Valentine’s Day holiday. Jones said the business has roses of all kinds for Valentine’s Day.

Jones said the platters included chocolate-dipped strawberries decorated with festive sprinkles and x’s and o’s on the white chocolate sentiment, with three creamy cheese cakes. The fresh chocolate-dipped strawberries are extremely popular, he said.

Edible Arrangements has assorted cookies available to the public, made with the freshest possible ingredients, the owner said.

Jones said there are so many varieties of items available for Valentine’s Day.

To contact Edible Arrangements to order, call (618) 344-1100 for Collinsville and (618) 656-2400 for Edwardsville.

See Edible Arrangements' Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/edible865/

See the Edible Arrangements website at:

https://www.ediblearrangements.com/stores/447-s-buchanan-edwardsville-il-62025

