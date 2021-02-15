ALTON - Nancy Hunt’s family shared their love this Valentine’s Day by decorating boxes with goodies in the spirit of the day.

With four other sisters in the Godfrey area, Nancy has a big family. So for Valentine’s Day Nancy and the others in her family decided to decorate boxes, fill them with treats, and leave them on each other’s doorstep as a safe way to say "I Love You," during COVID-19.

“Some of the family works in the medical field and we don’t want to get each other sick, so we've been keeping our distance,” she said. “We still miss each other. This helped bring Valentine’s spirit to the family. We missed Thanksgiving and Christmas together, so we thought it would be great to make Valentine’s boxes and fill them with different things.”

Nancy said she bought candy bars and other treats.

“The little gifts and boxes were just for sharing our love, our family is very close.”

