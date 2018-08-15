ST. LOUIS – Heading into its ninth year, LouFest continues to innovate and expand with a variety of experiences, ranging from beer (Brewfest) and food (Nosh Pit) to art (Market Square) and family-friendly activities (LouKidz).

The annual music festival, occurring Sept 8-9, 2018, keeps an eye on what’s hip with St Louis locals, curating it into one epic weekend of entertainment. To pay homage to St Louis’ undeniably growing comedy scene, LouFest is adding “Last Laugh,” a comedy-specific stage produced by local entertainment and media company We Are Live! and sponsored by By Jack. The stage will showcase 13 comedians, including three national headliners.

Last Laugh will feature live comedy each afternoon, beginning at 2pm. Saturday’s lineup includes local comics Stephon Hightower, Angela Smith, Chris Cyr, Duke Taylor, Nathan Orton and national headliners Matt Rife (“Wild ‘N Out”) and Mia Jackson (“Last Comic Standing,” “Inside Amy Schumer”). Sunday’s lineup includes local comics Emily Hickner, Bobby Jaycox, Kenny Kinds, Tina Dybal, Rafe Williams and national headliner Taylor Tomlinson (Nexflix “The Comedy Lineup,” “The Tonight Show”).

“St Louis has a great comedy scene and its growing all the time,” said Chris Denman, Co-Founder of We Are Live! “This city draws huge national names and supports multiple comedy clubs. You can find an open mic or local comedy showcase most nights of the week. Each year, LouFest throws an amazing party with the music, beer and food we all love. Obviously, St Louis also loves comedy. That’s why we’re leveraging our network of national and local comedic relationships to add some laughs to the lineup. We hope people check it out. Last Laugh will be set up right beside Brewfest, making it easy to support St Louis beer and comedy all at the same time.”

“We are always trying to come up with ways to move the festival forward in regards to programming,” said Mike Van Hee, Managing Partner of Listen Live Entertainment. “The comedy scene in St. Louis has taken off over the past few years, and we are excited to have them join our lineup and show our audience all the great comedic talent St. Louis has to offer.”

About LouFest

The LouFest Music Festival is an annual two-day event held in Forest Park, featuring regional and national acts ranging from funk and indie-rock to alt-country and soul. The event features four stages with alternating performances throughout the weekend. The festival grounds include a children’s stage and village, vendor area and a food court featuring only local St. Louis restaurants and businesses. More at http://loufest.com/

About We Are Live!

We Are Live is a St-Louis based entertainment and media company specialized in comedy-centric conversation and events. Co-founders Chris Denman and Travis Terrell host a daily radio show “Saint Louis Live” and podcast “We Are Live,” featuring interviews with a national network of entertainers. Those relationships allow We Are Live to create unique advertising partnerships, events and experiences for brands in St Louis and across the Midwest. More at www.weareliveradio.com

