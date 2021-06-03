COLLINSVILLE - For the past six years Louer Facility Planning has been included on the List of Largest Office Furniture Dealers as published by the St. Louis Business Journal. This positive trend in growth continued for the year 2020, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The list was published in the April 16 edition of the paper.

“I attribute our success in 2020 with our ability to be nimble and to adapt to a sometimes different way of working, as well as to our loyal client base who continued to have projects for both new construction and renovations,” stated Jane Louer, President of the company. “At various times during the year, part of our team was working remotely and of course we were no longer having face to face meetings with clients. This is difficult for the interior design process where seeing and touching samples is the norm, and looking at furniture plans is easier for our clients when it is in person as well.” Yvette Paris added, “I was pleased that, despite these challenges, our team successfully managed and completed all of our projects with the same care and attention to detail that our clients have come to expect from us.”

In the midst of these disruptions, the company moved forward with its plans to allow key employees to become partial owners. Yvette Paris, Design Director added Vice President to her title, and April Grapperhaus, Administrative Manager, became the Director of Operations. With their new executive leadership roles, they are both becoming more involved in strategic decisions, quality control and marketing.

Louer Facility Planning is a thought leader in the field of workplace design. The company marked their 25th anniversary of being in business in January 2021. The company provides furniture solutions and interior design to commercial, financial, health care, educational and government facilities. For more information about Louer Facility Planning, visit https://louerplan.com/.

