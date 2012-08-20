Lou Fusz Soccer - Photo Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Lou Fusz Mitchell Girls U17 team took 1st place in the Annual Elks Reuben Mendoza Fall Classic Soccer Tournament over the weekend. Geating two U18 teams to win the championship. They started with their first game against U17 team FC Golf Rush beating them 7 to 0, with the second game playing U18 WC St. Louis Academy – Deane team which ended with a 1 – 1 tie. Which put the Lou Fusz in a must win game situation to get into the playoffs, and they played U18 Florissant United and winning 5 to 0, which got them a championship game later in the day on Sunday against U17 WC St Louis Academy – USA winning 3 – 2.



Members of the team are front row from left to right: Kateri Vaughn, Sophie Macias, Mackenzie Maberry, Anna Whitaker, Ashley Prsha, Lexi Green and Alina Maher. Back row L to R: Asst. Coach Todd Hinterser, Erin Bivens, Meredith Deall, Caroline Hoefert, Christine Byrne, Abby Porter, Jordan Hinterser, Mattie Hubbard, Danielle Huber and Head Coach Steve Mitchell.



Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip