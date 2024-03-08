CHICAGO – Illinois Lottery players have two chances to win two massive jackpots this weekend, with a combined prize total of $1.2 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now a whopping $687 million – the sixth largest in the game’s history. The jackpot was last won on Dec 8, 2023 when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

And the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has soared to $521 million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024, when a lottery player in Michigan took home the grand prize worth a cool $842 million – the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

