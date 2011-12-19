Looking for Saints Peter and Paul School Alumni
December 19, 2011 12:53 PM
Listen to the story
The school board is looking for anyone and everyone who can call Saints Peter and Paul their alma mater. If you are a graduate, or know of anyone who has graduated from SSPP please send your contact information to amiedennis@hotmail.com or call 618-465-8711.
Article continues after sponsor message
Related Video:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.