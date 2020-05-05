WHITE HALL - Long-time North Greene High School Coach Jim Roesch on Tuesday announced his upcoming retirement.

North Greene Athletic Director Brett Berry said Roesch has been a staple in the North Greene community for the last 29 years.

"Coach Roesch took over the North Greene High School girls basketball program in the 1995-1996 season, and has remained at the helm for the last 25 years," Berry said. "Roesch amassed a record of 356-334 in his tenure as head girls basketball coach. Jim spent 16 seasons as the head baseball coach at North Greene as well, with a cumulative record of 230-226, bringing home three regional championships, and two WIVC Championships."

Coach Roesch has taught high school history and English at North Greene since 1991, with a stint as high school principal for four years from 2004-2005 to 2007-2008.

"Jim has also served as one of the adult coaching supervisors for the North Greene Special Olympics Unified Basketball team for the last three years," Berry said. "We thank Coach Roesch for his years of service to our school, our kids, and our community, and wish him well as he joins his wife in Florida, for some much deserved rest and relaxation."

