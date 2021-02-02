GODFREY - Longtime Godfrey business owner and educator Kevin Botterbush is announcing his campaign for Godfrey Village Clerk.

Kevin is a lifelong resident of Godfrey. He and his wife, Julie, who is a nurse executive at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital have three children. Kathleen is majoring in Biomedical Engineering, Pre-Medicine at Saint Louis University, and will be attending medical school in 2022. Jonathan is a Pre-Pharmacy student and K.J. is studying Electrical Engineering, both at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Kevin has been in the real estate business for over 30 years and owns Botterbush and Associates Real Estate. He has also been an instructor and the Real Estate Program Coordinator at Lewis and Clark Community College for almost 24 years. He has been active in the community, serving on numerous boards and committees.

Currently, he is serving as President of the Board of Trustees of the Hayner Public Library District, Chairman of the Alton Salvation Army Advisory Board, and Vice Chairman of the Piasa Bird District of the Boy Scouts of America. He has previously served on the boards of the St. Anthony’s Hospital Foundation, Junior Achievement, Boy Scouts of America, American Heart Association, Riverbend Growth Association, Godfrey Parks and Recreation, Greater Gateway Association of Realtors, State of Illinois Lewis and Clark Library System, Fireworks on the Mississippi, and has been an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Instructor.

In announcing his intention to run for Village Clerk, he said he wants to put his business, education, and community knowledge and experience to work helping Godfrey become an even better place to live, raise a family, and do business.

“Helping the people who live and work in our community is what local government should be doing and that’s why I’m running for Village Clerk.”

Kevin said he is looking forward to working with the Mayor, Village Board of Trustees, and the community to transform the Village Clerk’s office into a vital community resource by providing services to assist the residents of Godfrey.

