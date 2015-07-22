Edward "Eddie" R. Sholar, Sr., long-time proprietor of “Fast Eddies Bon-Air” in Alton has apparently taken his own life, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said today.



Sholar, 61, of the 900 block of Hop Hollow Drive in Alton, was a well-known area businessman and restaurateur. He operated Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air for many years before turning the business over to his son, Edward, Jr.



Earlier this morning, Edward Jr. went to the residence and upon entering, found the decedent in bed without signs of life, the coroner's office said. The authorities were called at 10:55 a.m. and the decedent was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:48 a.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Diondra Horner. Mr. Sholar died of a single gunshot wound to the head. A weapon was discovered in his hand. There were no other indications of violence to the body or signs of a struggle in the residence.

Additionally, a writing with funeral instructions was recovered at the home.



Family members reported that the decedent had no history of suicidal behavior or attempts, but that he was sometimes dispirited by his declining health and loss of quality of life from chronic medical issues.



Routine toxicological studies will be performed to test for the presence of alcohol or drugs. The Alton Police Department Detective Division investigated this death as well.



The family of Mr. Sholar is noting that they intend to continue to operate his businesses as part of his legacy but they also request that their privacy be respected at their time of loss and grief. Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time, but are under the direction of Gent Funeral Home of Alton, Illinois.



Mike Schwegel, one of the owners of Schwegel’s Market in Alton, said Eddie’s loss was “devastating.”



“My dad, Bud, and Eddie were the best of friends,” Mike Schwegel said. “They were very, very close. Those who knew him knew he was a kind and generous person. I would say Eddie was no doubt, my dad’s best friend in life. I think Eddie would have done anything for my dad and dad would have done anything for Eddie or any of their kids. Eddie Sr. was like a second father to me.”



Article continues after sponsor message

Mike apparently drove near the Sholar home in Alton after the incident happened and noticed all the law enforcement vehicles crowded around the house investigating and knew there must be some truth to what he was hearing at the store.



Mike attributed the hard work of Eddie Sr., Eddie Jr. and Fast Eddie’s staff for making Fast Eddie’s such a successful restaurant. He said Eddie Sr. had the right personality for the business.



Sherry Sandidge, wife of former Alton Mayor Don Sandidge, said Eddie Sr. was indeed an Alton institution and will not be forgotten.



“Don and Eddie Sr. were the best of friends,” she said. “He was a big supporter of Don. I am stunned about it. The person who called me was also in tears about it and was one of his best friends. Eddie did a lot for his business and the city.”



Sherry Sandidge said Eddie Sr. kept his property up and any upgrade he made improved his business and also an area of the city.



“He was a very giving guy,” Sherry said. “He was kind of a quiet man but he would always help anybody who needed help. His food was low-priced and it was always packed. He will always be remembered in Alton.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said first and foremost, his thoughts and prayers are with the Sholar family during this difficult time.

"Eddie Sholar’s untimely death is a tremendous loss for our community," he said. "Through sheer hard work and determination, he built Fast Eddie’s Bon Air into a world famous destination and drew people to Alton by the tens of thousands. There are few who think of Alton without thinking of Fast Eddie’s. To say he left his mark on our city would be a gross understatement."

"It was my privilege to get to know Eddie over the past few years and I join the entire community in mourning the loss of a man who had an incredible impact on our city," he added.

More like this: