Letter To The Editor:

My name is Maxine Jackson Caldwell and I am the owner and operator of Maxine’s accredited licensed daycare in Alton, Illinois located at 739 Silver St. I have been in business for 32 years and have cared for hundreds of darling children.

I serve on the Executive Board of the Alton Branch NAACP and I am an honored Worthy Matron for Bright Hope Chapter #85 Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition, I am a proud member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. David Goins is my pastor.

With that being said, I am serving as a chairperson for Rev. David Goins’ campaign for mayor for the city of Alton for the following reasons.

Pastor Goins has served and encouraged our congregation for almost 20 years. His commitment as our leader has never wavered.

He is a man of good character, a God-fearing man, a servant of God and for the people.

He is a lifelong resident of Alton, Ill. and he has protected and served this community with his whole heart. Before retiring, he kept our community of Alton safe for nearly 25 years as a trusted police officer.

Rev. Goins is genuine, honest, and a diligent man. He is a loving family man and has been married for 37 years. David’s wife, Rev. Sheila serves alongside him in ministry. This tenure with his career, church, and marriage speaks volumes concerning his loyalty.

Pastor Goins’ leadership serves our church well. In the last 20 years, as a member of his church, I have never had to question his motives or his integrity. Rev. Goins’ heart for the people and for the city of Alton are indeed genuine.

Therefore, I am supporting Rev. David Goins for Mayor of Alton, Illinois!

