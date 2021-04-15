EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro-East Lutheran boys soccer recorded a big win in the season-finale at Valmeyer 4-1, led by senior midfielder Logan Wyatt.

Wyatt had a goal this season of scoring more goals than he did last season - which was one goal. With no goals in the first 8 games this year, his goal was in jeopardy heading into the season finale. By the time the season ended Wyatt had a hat trick and he tripled his output from the previous season.

For the first tally, Wyatt made a pass to forward Elijah Schlessinger who returned the ball to a streaking Wyatt. Wyatt slid the ball past the Valmeyer goalkeeper to open the scoring.

After a mix-up inside the 18-yard box led to a goal by Ethan Rowe-Brown for the Pirates, Wyatt scored after a Valmeyer foul inside the penalty box. His penalty kick was a laser shot to the upper left corner of the goal. The goal gave the Knights a 2-1 lead at half-time. Taking advantage of a narrow field, Wyatt scored his third goal off a throw-in from fellow senior Luke Neath.

“Coach (Tim) Muther told me to make a loop to the back post when Luke started his throwing motion and it timed up perfectly. It cleared a defender and I was able to head it in. It helps to pay attention to the Coach,” Wyatt said.

Two minutes after Wyatt’s header gave the Knights a 3-1 lead, Neath ended the scoring for the Knights. It was also Neath’s third goal of the season. The versatile Neath played a solid first half in goal before moving to the midfield in the second half. Junior foreign exchange student Sascha Klusman pitched a second half shutout in his debut as the goalkeeper for the Knights. He was aided by a strong defense, anchored by junior Caiden Downs.

With the win, the Knights finished the shortened season with a 4 wins and 5 losses.

“It was good to end the season on a high note,” said first year Coach Tim Muther. “We started the season with 15 kids but with injuries and conflicts with other sports and such, we were down to 11 players at senior night Tuesday. These Knights have been warriors all season. I am super-proud of them.”

BOX SCORE 1st half 2nd half final

Metro-East Lutheran 2 2 4

Valmeyer 1 0 1

First Half Scoring

Metro Logan Wyatt Assist Elijah Schlessinger

Valmeyer Ethan Rowe-Brown

Metro Logan Wyatt Penalty Kick

Second Half

Metro Logan Wyatt

Metro Luke Neath Assist Elijah Schlessinger

Corner Kicks

MELHS 4 Valmeyer 3

Goalie Saves

MELHS Neath 4 Klusmann 5 Valmeyer Jaden Schilling 12

