BELLEVILLE - Logan Wyatt broke his personal record for the second time this season, running a 17:50 to lead Metro-East Lutheran's boys cross country team at the Belleville Althoff Catholic Invitational meet, held Saturday morning at the Clinton Hills Recreation Area in Belleville.

Wyatt's time is his first-ever race under 18 minutes, beating his previous best by just over 10 seconds at the Granite City Invitational Sept. 5 at Wilson Park, and was the Knights' only medalist on the day. Elijah Schlessinger also ran a personal best time of 18:03, coming in second for Metro-East on the day, as did Jakob Schroeder, who came in at 20:48, while Adam Broekemeier had a time of 21:19, and Cody Steele came in at 27:49.

In the girls race, Rhiannon Lazella led the Knights with a time of 23:33, while McKenna Gatta was second for the team at 29:13. Natalie Blair had a time of 30:47, while Sophie Worth and Annie Thoelke came in fourth and fifth for Metro-East on the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Head coach Ruth Thompson was very pleased with the times turned in by her runners despite a hilly course, with Clinton Hills formerly being a golf course, and many runners out due to ACT testing, injury or illness. Team scores were not available at press time.

The Knights' next meet is a dual on Thursday at Marissa-Coulterville.

More like this: