JERSEY - Logan Wade recently completed one of the biggest races of his young career with a fourth-place overall finish in the Alton Invitational in a time of 17:37.23.

"Logan was our No. 2 last year as a freshman and he ran 17:12 at the Granite City Invitational and we are hoping he might break 17 minutes this season," Landon said. "He has the love of running like Ben Flowers, one of our top runners ever, had. If our freshman and sophomore kids stay together, we could have a really good team."

Wade is also a stellar 1,600 and 3,200-meter runner for the Panthers. Logan is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Logan was 19th in the Carlinville Invite for Jersey's first meet and 20th in the Granite City Invite in the freshman/sophomore race.

Jersey head boys cross country coach Harold Landon said Wade has an exceptionally bright future ahead and he sees great things ahead for him as the season progresses.

