JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Middle School recently named fifth grader Logan Roemer as a Student of the Month for November. As an award-winning muti-sport athlete, Roemer stays heavily involved in and out of school as he looks to a potential career in engineering or the NHL.

Roemer was recently selected as a JCMS November Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Roemer has been playing hockey with the Twin Bridges Lightning for three years, and he’s also been playing soccer for one year. He’s already received four Player Of The Game awards and was also awarded in the Nashville All-Star Skills competition. Roemer has also been the recipient of three Character Awards.

Outside of school, Roemer said he usually assists his family with yard work and chores. In his spare time, he said he enjoys playing all sports, riding off-road vehicles, as well as fishing, camping, and hunting with his family.

As far as his plans after high school, he said: “The NHL is my dream. I also love engineering.”

Congratulations to Roemer for this recognition by Jersey Community High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

