ALTON – The man accused of dragging two Alton Police Officers from his vehicle last Friday morning has been charged in relation to that incident.

Todd C. Lockhart, 34, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of resisting a peace officer resulting in injury and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, meaning he allegedly possessed 15-100 grams). These charges came after Alton Police received a call for a domestic situation in the 1000 block of Tremont in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lockhart allegedly dragged two officers from his car while attempting to flee, resulting in one officer being treated for abrasions and another suffering a broken leg.

Officers fired their service weapons during the incident, hitting Lockhart at least once in the arm, police said. Following the incident, Lockhart was seen by cameras on the Clark Bridge going into Missouri after being shot by police. He was apprehended later that day by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bail for Lockhart was set at $250,000.

More like this:

Related Video: