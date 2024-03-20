CLARKSVILLE, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will begin a long-term rehabilitation project on Lock and Dam 24 in Clarksville, MO, with work planned to commence on or around April 1, 2024.

Constructed in the 1930s and becoming fully operational in 1940, Lock and Dam 24 spans 1,340 feet across the Mississippi River and was the first dam on the river channel to be constructed without roller gates. Instead, the structure contains 15 submersible, elliptical tainter gates that were the apex of gate design and the largest constructed at that time.

Today, Lock and Dam 24 is over 80 years old but still serves as a crucial piece of infrastructure that allows the river channel to be utilized by commercial traffic, and thus the national and global trade economy, as well as pleasure and recreational activities. One of 29 locks and dams on the upper Mississippi River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates this and the other locks and dams for the purpose of maintaining the Congressionally-authorized 9-foot navigation channel, which ensures the river remains open even in times of low water that would have historically not supported the large vessel traffic that moves along the river today.

Work on Lock and Dam 24 will be completed through a contract awarded to OCCI, Inc. and will include work on both the tainter gates and service bridge. The work includes four main components: new tainter gate chains and associated machinery, tainter gate painting and repair, service bridge painting and repair, and service bridge column repairs. This project is expected to take five years to complete, during which the dam will remain fully functional and the lock will remain open to boat traffic. However, while construction takes place, OCCI, Inc. will have multiple mobile construction offices and a laydown yard located inside a fenced area adjacent to the Clarksville Riverfront Park on a section owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This area will also contain a work flat access dock for contractor use only. The public is asked to please stay clear of this area during construction operations.

For additional information please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

