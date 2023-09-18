Located Safe: Woman Last Seen In Dorsey Area Is Reported Missing/Endangered, But Is Found
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office released information today about a missing/endangered person in the Dorsey/Staunton area - Laura Erzen.
The above photo is of Erzen. She now has been reported found. The Madison County Sheriff's Office issued a statement that she has been located and is "safe."
Erzen is a white female, 36, 5-foot-5, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
The sheriff's office said she was last known to be in the Dorsey, IL, area.
If you have any information, call 618-692-4433, or the anonymous Tip Line at 618-296-3000.
