Laura ErzenEDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office released information today about a missing/endangered person in the Dorsey/Staunton area - Laura Erzen.

The above photo is of Erzen. She now has been reported found. The Madison County Sheriff's Office issued a statement that she has been located and is "safe."

Erzen is a white female, 36, 5-foot-5, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

The sheriff's office said she was last known to be in the Dorsey, IL, area.

If you have any information, call 618-692-4433, or the anonymous Tip Line at 618-296-3000.

