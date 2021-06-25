EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - Rockhurst University has announced the students who have earned degrees as of the end of the spring 2021 semester.

The graduates were celebrated during an in-person commencement ceremony Friday, May 21, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The following area students were candidates for degrees:

Edwardsville, IL - Ethan Kleinheider, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management, Cum Laude

Glen Carbon, IL - Tyler Stamer, Master of Business Administration

About Rockhurst University

Rockhurst University is one of 27 Catholic, Jesuit universities in the United States. It seeks to challenge students while providing a supportive environment for intellectual and personal growth. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. Rockhurst has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu

