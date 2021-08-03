DECATUR — The Millikin University women’s basketball team recently announced its award and letter winners for the 2020-21. The Big Blue finished the season 11-3 record and won the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament.

The following players received varsity letters for the 2020-21 season:

First letter

Freshman Jacquelin Anderson (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.)

Junior Aly Armstrong (Effingham, H.S.)

Freshman Sophie Darden (Channahon, Minooka H.S.)

Freshman Elyce Knudsen (Philo, Tolono Unity H.S.)

Freshman Ashlyn Sturdy (Dawson, Sangamon Valley H.S.)

Freshman Gabbi Thomason (Cottleville, Mo./Francis Howell Central)

Second letter

Sophomore Bailey Coffman (Heyworth, Bloomington Central Catholic H.S.)

Sophomore Miranda Fox (Altamont, Effingham H.S.)

Sophomore Chelsea McCullum (Oswego, Oswego East H.S.)

Sophomore Sarah Ness (Sandwich, H.S.)

Sophomore Abby Ratsch (Springfield, H.S.)

Sophomore Natalie Snyder (Taylorville, H.S.)

Third letter

Junior Jazmin Brown (Indianapolis, Ind., Lawrence North H.S.)

Senior Aubrey Magro (Rochester, H.S.)

Junior Aubrey Staton (El Paso, El Paso Gridley H.S.)

Fourth letter

Senior Jordan Hildebrand (Mendon, Mendon Unity H.S.)

Senior Jordan Hildebrand (Mendon, Mendon Unity H.S.) and freshman Elyce Knudsen (Philo, Tolono Unity H.S.) were named the Co-Most Valuable Players. Junior Jazmin Brown (Indianapolis, Ind., Lawrence North H.S.) was selected the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.

The Millikin coaches named sophomore Chelsea McCullum (Oswego, Oswego East H.S.) the Most Improved Player and sophomore Miranda Fox (Altamont, Effingham H.S.) received the Big Blue award.

2020-21 Millikin Women’s Basketball Statistics

