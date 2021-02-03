ELLISVILLE - Mueller Furniture, a 4th generation, family-owned local business, is opening a new location in the old Dau Furniture building located at 15424 Manchester Road in Ellisville, MO on Thursday, February 4. This will be Mueller Furniture’s third location in the Metro St. Louis area with another location in Lake St. Louis which opened two years ago and their original store in Belleville, Illinois, which opened in 1927.

Mueller Furniture has specialized in providing quality, American-made furniture since John Mueller opened its doors over 90 years ago. Owner Mark Mueller said they decided to open a location in Ellisville after realizing many customers were driving from Ellisville to visit their other store locations due to the lack of locally-owned furniture store options in the area.

“We made the decision to open this store based on our customer feedback,” said Mueller. “We knew that people in St Louis and St. Louis County wanted a quality, locally-owned furniture option and it was just a matter of us finding the right location. Mueller Furniture is now the oldest furniture company in the St. Louis region and part of the reason for that is because of the lengths we go to provide high-quality American-made furniture options, many of which are made right here in the Show-Me State. But we also care about being a good community partner, and are excited to become part of the Ellisville community.”

Mueller Furniture invested funds to remodel the new location and is currently looking to hire ten people from the community to serve on their sales staff. The store plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony later this Spring to celebrate the opening.

“Dau Furniture was a landmark in Ellisville for many years and I’m looking forward to seeing Mueller Furniture become a landmark as well,” said Ellisville Mayor Mike Roemerman. “I’m ecstatic that Mueller Furniture offers local and American made products and I feel very confident their business will go well here from both an economic and a community standpoint.”

Mueller Furniture offers the largest selection of American made Furniture in the St Louis area. Their store will feature galleries from Smith Brothers of Berne, IN, Flexsteel and an Amish-made furniture gallery. They also will have high quality mattress suppliers Tempur-Pedic and Chattam & Wells. Store hours for the new location will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Mueller Furniture, go to www.muellerfurniture.com or call 636-234-3361.

