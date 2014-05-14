EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill., May 14, 2014. . . For more than a decade, slot players at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis have enjoyed better odds there compared to any other casino in the area or across the country, according to the latest findings by Strictly Slots Magazine. The Casino Queen returned 92.94 percent of all slot wagers to players last year to hold onto the coveted title it has claimed for more than 10 consecutive years as the reigning “Home of the Loosest Slots.” It’s a distinction that no other individual casino in the nation has been able to claim, and it uniquely and competitively positions the Casino Queen as having the most generous slots.

“It’s part of our overall strategy to provide our guests with the best gaming value in the area by pairing large percentage paybacks, great entertainment, and quality food at affordable prices, all delivered by our employee owners who are focused on ensuring each guest enjoys the best customer experience possible.” said Jeff Watson, President and General Manager of the Casino Queen. “Casino Queen has made it a commitment to continue to offer unmatched payouts which allows our players to win more and play longer so they get the absolute most out of their entertainment dollars.”

As the only employee-owned casino in the nation, the Casino Queen offers 1,194 of the loosest slots in the country and the 208,000-square-foot gaming facility features various other amenities including 22 table games and a variety of dining options, all on one smoke-free level.

Fabulous food is served up daily by award-winning Executive Chef Ken Weicker, who is responsible for the Casino Queen’s unique dining entities including: Prime Steakhouse, the Market Street Buffet and SEVENS Sports Lounge. The latter is a popular destination during Cardinal’s baseball season thanks to many game day specials, as well as free shuttle rides to and from Busch Stadium. Casino Queen’s other amenities include a 157 room hotel featuring the best views of downtown St. Louis and a full service RV Park with convenient store.

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter.

