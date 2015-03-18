MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS – Ten (10) students from area schools will be honored at the Madison County Urban League (MCUL) 38th Annual Dinner. To be hosted on Thursday, March 26, 2015, the MCUL dinner, themed “Educate! Empower! Thrive!” will recognize these young leaders with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement through volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and a positive attitude.

“Each year, we ask Madison County schools to nominate students that play an active role in making our community a better place,” says Brenda Walker McCain, MCUL President and CEO. “The purpose of the Empowered Youth Award is to promote a positive image of young people and to generate awareness of the valuable contributions that youth make in our community.”

Awards recipients include:

Brayden Shirley – Trimpe Middle School

Carleigh Miller – Venice Grade School

Claire Bollinger – Roxana High School

Elisabeth Cipus – Edwardsville High School

Hannah Batista – Civic Memorial High School

Katrina Agustin – Liberty Middle School

Kyra Green – Alton Middle School

Lila Motley – Lincoln Middle School

Milton Johnson – Madison High School

Nicholas Hatfield – Alton High School

Honorees, their families and their administrators will be formally recognized during the MCUL Annual Dinner and presented with an award. "As we venture into the future, our expectations and hopes for the youth of this community remain steadfast," explains Walker. "Intelligent, passionate and proud young people are essential to the successful development of Madison County and we would like to recognize and promote their achievements and excellence."

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets for the Annual Dinner are $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Entertainment featured this year is provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:15 PM with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies. To purchase tickets, call (618) 463-1906.

About Madison County Urban League

The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.

More like this: