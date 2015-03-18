Local youths to be honored at Madison County Urban League Annual Dinner
MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS – Ten (10) students from area schools will be honored at the Madison County Urban League (MCUL) 38th Annual Dinner. To be hosted on Thursday, March 26, 2015, the MCUL dinner, themed “Educate! Empower! Thrive!” will recognize these young leaders with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement through volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and a positive attitude.
“Each year, we ask Madison County schools to nominate students that play an active role in making our community a better place,” says Brenda Walker McCain, MCUL President and CEO. “The purpose of the Empowered Youth Award is to promote a positive image of young people and to generate awareness of the valuable contributions that youth make in our community.”
Awards recipients include:
- Brayden Shirley – Trimpe Middle School
- Carleigh Miller – Venice Grade School
- Claire Bollinger – Roxana High School
- Elisabeth Cipus – Edwardsville High School
- Hannah Batista – Civic Memorial High School
- Katrina Agustin – Liberty Middle School
- Kyra Green – Alton Middle School
- Lila Motley – Lincoln Middle School
- Milton Johnson – Madison High School
- Nicholas Hatfield – Alton High School
Honorees, their families and their administrators will be formally recognized during the MCUL Annual Dinner and presented with an award. "As we venture into the future, our expectations and hopes for the youth of this community remain steadfast," explains Walker. "Intelligent, passionate and proud young people are essential to the successful development of Madison County and we would like to recognize and promote their achievements and excellence."
Tickets for the Annual Dinner are $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Entertainment featured this year is provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:15 PM with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies. To purchase tickets, call (618) 463-1906.
About Madison County Urban League
The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.
