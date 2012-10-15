In honor of the 60th anniversary, there will be a luncheon for all former and current members of the Junior Service League / Junior League of Greater Alton on October 21st, 2012 at 2:00 pm at the Woodlands Golf Club. Contact Karin at 466-1281 to RSVP.

The Junior League of Greater Alton (JLGA) is celebrating its 60th year as an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The history of the JLGA projects is varied and long lasting. Junior League has served as innovators of projects in partnership with other community agencies.

Founded in 1952, the organization was founded under the name of Junior Service League and historically has had a rich history of working with the local schools, parks & recreation, and local hospitals. A mainstay of Junior League is their partnership with other community organizations in the area such as: Oasis, Crisis Food, Urban League, Family Services & Visiting Nurses Association, Kiwanis, Rotary, Catholic Children’s Home, Visitors and Convention Bureau, Celebration of Christmas, Police Department, PRIDE, United Way, Easter Seals, Operation Blessing, Lewis & Clark Literacy Project, Boys and Girls Club, Bucket Brigade, Heartland Chautauqua Group.

In 1975 the Junior Service League affiliated with the Association of Junior Leagues, International, to become the Junior League of Greater Alton and as such one of 293 Junior Leagues across Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States. Formed in 1921, the Association is a charitable nonprofit organization that provides invaluable support, continuity, guidance, and leadership development opportunities to all 293 Junior Leagues.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the most recent years, the focus area for the JLGA has been centered on the well-being of children and has such has been supportive of the Riverbender Community Center.com, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Community Hope Center, YWCA Young Leaders Program, Riverbend Headstart, and All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes.

Additionally, in 2007, the women of JLGA have introduced an initiative called “Kids in the Kitchen” which addresses a growing problem facing today's children with the number of overweight children in our countries having increased dramatically, substantially increasing children's risks for health problems such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Our programs have included interactive classroom workshops for children to learn about healthy portion size as well as experiment with healthy foods. As its Signature Project, each year the women of JLGA aim to educate more families and children on this important topic.

Individuals available for comment or interview are:

President, Karin Johnes 618-972-3501 or Karin.johnes@sbcglobal.net

More like this: