ST. LOUIS - He’s trained rattlesnakes for “Breaking Bad”, wrangled critters for Warner Bros. and a slew of TV shows as well as shared his animal knowledge on numerous podcasts, YouTube videos and radio broadcasts. Now the owner of Wildlife Command Center (WCC), Michael “Bare Hands” Beran is starring in his own show, Bare Hand Rescue, on Animal Planet and Discovery+. The show was created by St. Louis-based boutique production company Michael D. Francis Presents (MDFP) and features Beran working with his area wildlife removal company.

To celebrate the world premiere of “Bare Hand Rescue”, St. Louis Public Radio is co-hosting a FREE outdoor sneak preview screening event on August 22 from 6-9pm in the Public Media Commons in Grand Center (3653 Olive St., 63108). In addition to an exclusive first look at the new show, the event will also feature a Q&A session with the cast and creator of the show, food trucks, live exotic animals, and balloon animals for the kids and a community PPE giveaway. Reservations for the free viewing can be made at stlpublicradio.org. Bring your lawn chairs.

WCC and MDFP encourage those who are not able to make it to the watch party to tune in live, set their DVR or watch online when the program airs for the first time at 9pm CT on Animal Planet and use the hashtag #BareHandsRescue. Local support for this initial episode will be a determining factor in a full season of episodes getting the green light from the studio. Executive Producer Michael D. Francis explains the importance of a season order and how it will help the region. “Long term TV and film production helps the local economy by creating new jobs and supporting a variety of locally owned businesses.”

“Bare Hand Rescue” encourages viewers to learn about urban wildlife, understand what is myth and what is fact about many species, and what to do when animals and humans get a little too close for comfort. The pilot episode was filmed over seven days in the Arnold, Kirkwood, and Ballwin areas and focuses on Beran and the WCC team dealing with such native fauna as brown bats, raccoons, Eastern grey squirrels, magpies, beavers, coyotes, rattlesnakes and skunks.

The Beran and Francis collaboration originated when they met at a local production event. After spending a day on a ride-a-long with Beran, Francis was convinced the craziness of a normal day for the WCC would make great television. “Beran is one of the most exciting people to be around and is a top-notch professional in everything he does. He was born for TV and made creating the show a breeze,” said Francis, adding “Filming a TV show that I dreamed up in St. Louis, about a St. Louis company, with St. Louis talent and crew was a dream come true.”

"Michael D. Francis is a real go-getter, his vision and creative talent was the true catalyst that made this all happen. He is truly a creative genius." - Michael Beran

Article continues after sponsor message

If you know of any interesting Midwest people, businesses or stories that you think would make great television, please visit the MDFP website at michaeldfrancispresents.com or follow them on Instagram at @MICHAELDFRANCISPRESENTS.

About Bare Hands Rescue:

As the population continues to grow our cities become larger they start to butt up against mother nature more and more. With that, the wild animals that have been calling the land “home” for years continue to show up at the most inopportune times. So, what do you do when wild animals show up at your home, or even in your bedroom in the middle of the night? You call BARE HANDS RESCUE! These guys and gals are the best in the country at capturing and relocating wild animals. No project is too big or difficult. From Anacondas to Zebras they have done it all, with their Bare Hands and now you get to watch it on TV.

Michael (Bare Hands) Beran Bio:

Michael E Beran is a native of Louisiana, born in 1965 he moved around with his military family until 1972 where they made residence in Deville, Louisiana. Michael was literally raised in the swamps of Louisiana and he called Catahoula Swamp his playground. His love for animals, animal training, and rescue got him involved in film and TV in the 2000s, since then he has developed that love for animals into a company that services the entertainment industry and homeowners alike.

Michael D. Francis Bio:

Michael is the founder of Michael D. Francis Presents (MDFP), a Midwest based TV/content development and packaging company. MDFP focuses on finding unique and diverse talent and stories to package as reality/nonfiction TV shows for sale to production companies, networks, studios, and streaming platforms. Michael is very active and passionate about creating opportunities that bring more film and television production to Kansas City, St. Louis, and to the whole Midwest region. Michael has worked for networks such as A&E, MTV, CBS, NBC, BET, TLC, Lifetime, PBS, ESPN, and Animal Planet. He has worked on such TV shows as Judge Judy, Let's Make A Deal, America Got Talent, Survivor, The Biggest Loser, American Ninja Warrior, Genealogy Roadshow, Monday Night Football, Nellyville, Who Do You Think You Are, Judge Faith, Unlocking The Truth, Undercover High, A Song For You. The Donny Hathaway Story, and The First 48.

More like this: