Tactical SHT Store is proud to sponsor the U.S Veterans Foundation's second annual Til Valhalla Silkie Ruck for the Fallen Brothers and Sisters who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our Country. May 28th we will come together as a family and pay tribute to our fallen, and honor their ultimate sacrifice both Veterans and First Responders.



When: May 28th 2016 @ 0900 at the Tactical Shit Shop on Main Street St. Charles, MO



THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO ANYONE AND EVERYONE!



Gear: Silkies (duh), water, plates and carriers (for the super motivated), rucks (if desired) good walking shoes or boots, flags (unit, branch of service, or U.S flags), pure 110% patriotism, sun tan lotion, cash and I.D (if so inclined as to drink) and as many people as possible!



Route: TBD as of now, but will be updating event specifics very soon.



Timeline:

- Registration starting at 0830 as well as briefing for safety vehicles.

- 0915-0930 Introductions/speeches

- 0945 Staging

- 1000 Step-off



More and constant updates will be added as everything comes together. Stay up to date on the details by visiting the US Veterans Foundation and Tactical Shit Till Valhalla: Silkies Ruck for the Fallen Facebook event, CLICK HERE.



VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: we need volunteers for safety vehicles, sponsors, water/gatorade donations, ect. Please contact Alex Milberg or Ben Bullock at Tactical SHT, or Jason Thompson at U.S Veterans FoundAtion.