Tasha Millers From Gwin’s Travel completes in-depth training program with leading tour and cruise company

NORWALK, CT - Tasha Millers, a travel agent from Gwin’s Travel in St. Louis, recently completed an in-depth training program with Tauck, thus joining less than 1% of the company’s worldwide network of travel agents who have successfully completed the program. Tauck is a 90-year-old leader in premium quality guided travel, with over 120 land journeys and cruises to more than 70 countries and all seven continents. The company was recently named the “World’s Best River Cruise Line” by the readers of Travel + Leisure magazine for the second consecutive year, and Tauck has also been on the magazine’s list of the “World’s Best Tour Operators & Safari Outfitters” in each of past 17 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Millers was enrolled in the company’s agent training program Tauck Academy, and by successfully completing its curriculum, she becomes a Tauck Certified agent who qualifies for special benefits and other exclusive opportunities provided by the company. Tauck Academy includes nine hours of intensive classroom training followed by a comprehensive exam. Topics covered include Tauck’s history, details of the company’s extensive product line, and what separates Tauck’s tours and cruises from those of its competitors.

About Gwin’s Travel. Gwin’s Travel is a full-service travel agency located at 212 N Kirkwood Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122 and 418 W Bethalto Dr. Bethalto, IL 62010. Started in 1979, the company offers both leisure and corporate travel services, with special areas of focus including luxury cruises, family reunions and destination weddings. Those interested in more information can contact Gwin’s Travel at 314-822-1957, or visit their website at www.gwins.com.

More like this: