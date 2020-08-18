WOOD RIVER - Riverbender-area teams had a very good showing at the East Alton-Wood River High School Hickory Stick Invitational golf tournament, which was played Monday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Mascoutah was the team champion, shooting a 312 to finish seven shots ahead of runner-up Triad, who had a 319. Marquette Catholic was third with a 334, Jersey came in fourth, with a 346, the host Oilers tied with Civic Memorial for fifth, each coming in at 355, Granite City was seventh with a 361, Father McGivney Catholic was eighth at 367, Edwardsville came in ninth at 369, and Metro-East Lutheran was 10th with a 434 score.

Mascoutah's Colin Waltsgott was the individual winner, shooting an even-par 72 to take the title, with Antonio Ybarra of Metro-East coming in second, two shots behind with a 74. Brendan Brock of the Indians was third at 75, with Triad's Garrett Wood fourth at 76. Clark Norris of the Panthers and Aiden O'Keefe of the Explorers tied for fifth with a 77 each, William Roderfeld of Marquette and Bode Vanderbunt of Triad tied for seventh with a 78, and the Griffins' Joey Hyten and Mascoutah's Brayden Knoebel both finished in a tie for ninth place with an 80.

Triad's Connor Keith shot an 82 to help his team's cause, with Connor Bain carding an 83, and Gavin Helmkamp shooting a 92 to help the Knights' cause. Tyler Noble and Davis Hamm each shot an 86 for the Panthers, Hayes shot a 98, and Mason Seymour had an even 100 for Jersey.

Carson Reef led the Oilers with an 84, while Timothy Melton shot an 86, Curtis Mullaney had a 92, Spencer Slayden was right behind with a 93, and Dillon Gerner had an 110 for EAWR. Manny Silva was the top golfer for the Eagles with an 86, followed by Nick Williams with an 88, Jake Cheatham with an 89, Ethan Allison with a 92, and Sam Buckley shot a 93 for CM.

The Warriors' leading golfers were both Chase Reeves and Simon Maxfield, who each had an 88, followed by Brady Charbonnier, who carded an 89, and Kromway, who had a 96 for Granite. Besides Hyten, Clayton Hopfinger carded a 90 for the Griffins, Brandon Reed shot a 96, and Riley Knobeloch and Joshua Jamruk each shot 100.

Ybarra paced Metro-East with his round, with Emma Daniels shooting an 118, Joseph Bowers had a 120, and both Seth Linnebrink and Renken each shot a 122 for the Knights.

