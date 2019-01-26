FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – The Collinsville boys’ bowling team just missed the cut by 22 pins, finishing 13th with a score of 6,078, while Roxana finished 16th and Alton 19th in the first day of the IHSA state tournament Friday morning and afternoon at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

The Kahoks were beaten out by Lombard Glenbard East, who had a team score of 6,100 as the top 12 teams advanced to the final day on Saturday. The team leader was Machesney Park Harlem, who had a score of 6.421, followed by Minooka with 6,390 and St. Charles East in third with 6,368.

Columbia was the only Metro-East team to advance to the Saturday finals, finishing seventh with a score of 6.237. Roxana had a score of 5,943, Belleville East was 18th with 5.778, the Redbirds bowled 5,726 and Freeburg was 22nd with 5,671.

Ryan Warner led the Kahoks with a six-game series of 1,360, while Ethan Gardner rolled a 1,259, Nathan Hay had a 1,193, Cole Budde threw a 1,186, Ethan Hay had a 901, and Bryson Hartman had one game of 179,

Christian Bertoletti led Roxana with a set of 1,307, while Ethan Baumgartner had a 1,229, Blake Adams threw a 1,197, Logan Wonders had a 1,194 and Jake Weigel had a 1,016 series.

Chris Duke was the leader for the Redbirds with a set of 1.187, Trevor Vallow had a 1,177 series, Gavin Taylor had a 1,164, Jared Cochran had a four-game series of 755, Lance Perkey threw a three-game series of 534, Matt Engdale three games of 536, Ta’Ravion Ward a single game of 199, and Danny Laslie, Jr. a single game of 184.

Edgar Burgos of St. Charles East is the individual leader with a score of 1,469, Blake Miller of St. Charles North was second with a score of 1,448, and Cameron Crowe of Orland Park Sandburg was third with a score of 1,440. Warner finished ninth in the individual standings and will advance to the final day tomorrow, while Jersey’s Jeremy Vanost had a series of 1,130 to finish 100th, and was eliminated.

The top 12 teams, along with the top 30 individuals from non-advancing teams, will bowl on the final day on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

