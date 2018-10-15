EDWARDSVILLE - On September 29, the Southwest Chapter of the Illinois Professional Land Surveyors Association held their 6th Annual SIUE Land Surveying Specialization Golf Scramble at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville. This event raises money for scholarships presented to students pursuing a degree in the School of Engineering at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with a Land Surveying Specialization. Information about the Land Surveying Specialization program can be found on the SIUE website.

It was a perfect autumn afternoon and twenty-two golfers met at the Oak Brook Golf Club to network, enjoy great food, play a round of golf and help students on their path to becoming Professional Land Surveyors. Each 2-person team competed for the best score on Oak Brook's challenging front nine hole course. The competition was friendly but fierce. When the round was completed, three teams were tied for the lowest score and the scores from the first three holes were used to break the tie. The winning team of Josh Saunders of TWM, Inc., and Kevin Gunterman of Heneghan & Associates, P.C. celebrated their first victory at this event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Various corporate and individual sponsors pledged financial donations and door prizes in support of this event. Because of their generosity, several scholarships will be made available for student applications. The SW Chapter of the IPLSA would like to express our great appreciation to all the sponsors for their generous donations, to Oak Brook Golf Course for the venue, to Fire-N-Smoke in Troy for the food, and to all the golfers who participated and made this such a successful and enjoyable event.

For more information on the SIUE Land Surveying Specialization program, visit the SIUE School of Engineering Department of Construction website at http://www.siue.edu/academics/degrees-and-programs/undergraduate/land-surveying/.

More like this: