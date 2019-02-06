MILWAUKEE, Wis. (February 6, 2019) - The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2018 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, PLAN

Edwardsville, IL

Joseph Fitzgerald, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Glen Carbon, IL

Ryan Serfas, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service-learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

