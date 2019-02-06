Local students named to Marquette University's Fall 2018 Dean's List
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (February 6, 2019) - The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2018 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, PLAN
Edwardsville, IL
Joseph Fitzgerald, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Glen Carbon, IL
Ryan Serfas, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service-learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.
