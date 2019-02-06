Local students named to Marquette University's Fall 2018 Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (February 6, 2019) - The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2018 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, PLAN Edwardsville, IL Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Joseph Fitzgerald, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering Glen Carbon, IL Ryan Serfas, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service-learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip