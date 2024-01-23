Local Students Named To Dean's List At Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa - More than 10,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2023 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
The following area students were named to the fall semester 2023 Dean's List:
Alton
Jason Taylor Godi, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Edwardsville
Kurt Jacob Brase, 4, Agricultural Engineering
John Henry Hilker, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Mitchell H. Steinkuehler, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Hamel
William Reese Kirk, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Ryan George Watts, 2, Psychology
Jerseyville
Chloe Michelle Kallal, 1, Event Management
