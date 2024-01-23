AMES, Iowa - More than 10,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2023 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

The following area students were named to the fall semester 2023 Dean's List:

Alton

Jason Taylor Godi, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Edwardsville

Kurt Jacob Brase, 4, Agricultural Engineering

John Henry Hilker, 4, Aerospace Engineering

Mitchell H. Steinkuehler, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Hamel

William Reese Kirk, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Ryan George Watts, 2, Psychology

Jerseyville

Chloe Michelle Kallal, 1, Event Management

