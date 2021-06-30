Local Students Graduate From Marquette University
MILWAUKEE - This past spring, local students graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
In May, 2,301 students graduated from Marquette. The university celebrated its 140th Commencement with a series of events, including Graduate Recognition Ceremonies at American Family Field and a Baccalaureate Mass on campus. Learn more about the weekend.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws nearly 8,500 undergraduate and 3,300 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, PLAN
Edwardsville, IL
Sam Downes, Bachelors, Mechanical Engineering
Joseph Fitzgerald, Bachelors, Mechanical Engineering
Glen Carbon, IL
Kennedy Latham, Bachelors, Social Welfare and Justice
Mary Webb, Bachelors, Communication Studies
More like this: