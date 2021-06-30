MILWAUKEE - This past spring, local students graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In May, 2,301 students graduated from Marquette. The university celebrated its 140th Commencement with a series of events, including Graduate Recognition Ceremonies at American Family Field and a Baccalaureate Mass on campus. Learn more about the weekend.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws nearly 8,500 undergraduate and 3,300 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, PLAN

Edwardsville, IL

Sam Downes, Bachelors, Mechanical Engineering

Joseph Fitzgerald, Bachelors, Mechanical Engineering



Glen Carbon, IL

Kennedy Latham, Bachelors, Social Welfare and Justice

Mary Webb, Bachelors, Communication Studies

