CARLINVILLE - On Saturday, May 12, 2018, a total of 121 students graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL at the 149th Commencement Ceremony. Commencement speaker was Dr. William Jewell, who graduated from Blackburn in 1957 and went on to practice Surgical Oncology for 40 years.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONORS

Bethalto, IL

Zachary Felkel

Brighton, IL

Shannon Clardy

Anthony McIntyre

Jaide Trevino

Carrollton, IL

Noah Daum, Cum Laude

Hollie Davidson, Summa Cum Laude

Kyle Kesinger, Summa Cum Laude

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton, IL

Elizabeth Orr

Godfrey, IL

Patterson Friese

Jordan Range

Jerseyville, IL

Harry Arter

Roxana, IL

Brett Brimberry

Wood River, IL

Samantha Brown

Emily Lyerla

More like this: