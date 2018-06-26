Local students graduate from Blackburn College
CARLINVILLE - On Saturday, May 12, 2018, a total of 121 students graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL at the 149th Commencement Ceremony. Commencement speaker was Dr. William Jewell, who graduated from Blackburn in 1957 and went on to practice Surgical Oncology for 40 years.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONORS
Bethalto, IL
Zachary Felkel
Brighton, IL
Shannon Clardy
Anthony McIntyre
Jaide Trevino
Carrollton, IL
Noah Daum, Cum Laude
Hollie Davidson, Summa Cum Laude
Kyle Kesinger, Summa Cum Laude
East Alton, IL
Elizabeth Orr
Godfrey, IL
Patterson Friese
Jordan Range
Jerseyville, IL
Harry Arter
Roxana, IL
Brett Brimberry
Wood River, IL
Samantha Brown
Emily Lyerla
