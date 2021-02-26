Local Students Earns University Of Minnesota Twin Cities Fall Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. Edwardsville, IL Article continues after sponsor message Maryn Heidt, Sophomore, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies Emilie Sparrow, Senior, College of Liberal Arts Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Illinois Center For Autism, and More!