Local Students Earns University Of Minnesota Twin Cities Fall Dean's List
February 26, 2021 4:35 PM
The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
Edwardsville, IL
Maryn Heidt, Sophomore, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies
Emilie Sparrow, Senior, College of Liberal Arts