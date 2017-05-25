Local students earn undergraduate degrees from Blackburn College
CARLINVILLE - On Saturday, May 13, 2017, several local students graduated and earned a Bachelor's degree from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL at the 148th Commencement Ceremony along with 88 other students.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.
The following students earned their Bachelor's degree with honors:
Brighton, IL
Erin Huff, Cum Laude, Elementary Education
Edwardsville, IL
Katherine Payne, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology-Clinical & Counseling Track and Creative Writing
The following students earned their Bachelor's degree:
Brighton, IL
Shelby Holybee, Graphic Arts
Godfrey, IL
Jordan Range, Biology-General Track
Granite City, IL
James Zeitler, Accounting and Mathematics-Finance Track
Jerseyville, IL
Patrick Benedict, Communications
