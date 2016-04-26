Five students from Classical Conversations homeschool community recently capped months of study by correctly reciting over 400 facts from a multitude of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program at two end of year culmination programs and awards presentations. The end of year celebrations included student presentations on various topics including science and history, the display of fine art projects, as well as group class performances of all the children in attendance at both Copper Creek Christian Church in Maryville and Community Christian Church in Alton.

These five outstanding students, earned the Memory Master award on April 21, 2016, when each child spent approximately four total hours recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline. In addition to a chronological timeline of 161 events and people, the other subjects were: 24 events in history; 120 locations and geographic features in Africa, Europe, and the Old World (locate and identify on a map); 24 science facts, including the classification of living things and each continent’s highest mountains; five Latin noun endings and their singular and plural declensions; English grammar facts, including 53 prepositions, 23 helping verbs, and 12 linking verbs; math, including common squares and cubes, geometric and algebraic formulas, and unit conversions; and reciting all 44 US presidents.

The students honored were: From Maryville Campus: Layla Eppard, daughter of Pancho & Emma Eppard, Greenville; Blake Schaper and Jacob Schaper, sons of Tyler & Christy Schaper, Alton; Lucy Wisnasky, daughter of Ryan & Mary Wisnasky, Collinsville. From Alton Campus: Evangeline Runyon, daughter of Michael & Natalie Runyon; Alton.

Memory Master is a program that is available to all Classical Conversations participants nationwide. Classical Conversations is comprised of communities of homeschooling families all around the world. There are programs for kindergarten through high school graduation that focus on learning through the classical method. There are campuses in Alton, Maryville, Fairview Heights, and now Mascoutah. For more information about Classical Conversations, or the programs each of these communities offer, visit www.classical conversations.com or email mwisnasky@classicalconversations.com

