CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the Spring 2017 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college. The only local student to earn this distinction is Trevor Martin of Glen Carbon.