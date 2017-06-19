Local student earns Dean's List distinction at Kirkwood Community College
June 19, 2017 4:51 PM
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
The only local student to earn this distinction is Trevor Martin of Glen Carbon.