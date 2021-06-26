



ALTON - A number of Riverbender. com-area softball players were named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State teams in all four classes on Monday.

There were no area players in Class 1A, but in Class 2A, Marquette Catholic pitcher Lauren Lenihan and Kiley Beth Kirchner were named to the organization's second team, while Piasa Southwestern's Bri Roloff and Savannah Billings of Staunton-Mt. Olive was named to the third team. Other Metro-East players named to the second team were Adi Foutch of Breese Central and Nicole Edmiaston of Freeburg, while Hannah Barrett of Gillespie, Maleah Bloemenkamp of Freeburg, and Ava Khoury of Columbia were named to the third team.

In Class 3A, Civic Memorial's Avari Combs and Jersey's Shelby Koenig were named to the third team, and joining them from Metro-East are Tessa Stokes and Maddie Davis of Waterloo. Samantha Miener of state champion Highland was named to the first team, while Waterloo's Jane Kaniecki was selected for the second team.

Lexi Gorniak of Edwardsville was named to the Class 4A first team, the only area player so honored, while teammate Ryleigh Owens was named to the second team, with the Tigers' Brooke Tolle and Alton's Lynna Fisher named to the third team. Other Metro-East players named to the team were Collinsville's Kandra Butcher on the second team and teammate Riley Doyle, along with Belleville East's Ava Hamilton, was named to the third team.

