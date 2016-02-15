



MARYVILLE - The Ainad Shriners – Troy/Edwardsville Shrine Club will offer a screening clinic for orthopaedic conditions – for Shriners Hospitals for Children® from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Anderson Hospital.

The hospital is located at 6800 Illinois Route 162 in Maryville. All children under age 18 are eligible.

If you suspect your child may have an orthopedic condition, this free screening clinic an opportunity for a local physician to evaluate your child and, if necessary, refer your child to seek treatment at Shriners Hospitals for Children®. Families need not know a member of the Shriners fraternity to participate.

No appointment is necessary; however, families with questions may call 618-246-6056 for more information. Children will not be diagnosed, merely evaluated to determine if they have a condition that’s treatable at Shriners Hospitals for Children®. Acceptance as a patient is based solely on a child’s medical needs.

Conditions include, but are not limited to: scoliosis, club foot, hip problems, shoulder and arm problems, limb-length differences, bowed legs, etc.

Shriners Hospitals for Children® is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay. Shriners Hospitals for Children® – St. Louis is recognized throughout the Midwest as a leader in treating orthopaedic conditions, with some of the world’s most renowned surgeons, many of whom are faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine.

