Real Estate office honored for sales and service in Collinsville area

COLLINSVILLE - The housing market has seen growth for years, but at RE/MAX Alliance in Collinsville, the housing market is booming due to exceptional service. It’s that care and concern for the customer that garnered the local office national distinction as a recipient of the Catalyst Recognition.

Tammy Anderson-Owens and her husband Rick Owens own and operate the RE/MAX Alliance real estate office in Collinsville, Ill., Rick and Tammy were hand selected to receive the Catalyst Recognition, reserved for only 100 offices from the United States and Canada. This elite group met in Denver, Colorado for a conference to discuss real estate issues, an opportunity to do extensive networking and problem solving. “It’s a huge honor to be chosen for the Catalyst award,” Tammy said. “To be from a small town and to be recognized on a national scale is incredible.” The couple also own offices in Edwardsville and Highland, Illinois, with 63 agents working alongside them.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sales for RE/MAX Alliance’s offices are up 53-percent over the same period last year. “In my opinion, the housing market for Collinsville will continue to improve. Interest rates are still low which makes it more affordable for people to buy a home. Buying or selling, it’s a great time to be in the market for a new home,” she explained.

A native of Collinsville, Tammy loves living in her small town and knows the importance of getting involved. She is the current President of the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce and is the Chairman-Elect for the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors. Her husband, Rick, is on the Board of Directors for St. John’s Cemetery and a past governor for the Multiple Listing Service. “Collinsville is a great place to live,” she said. “It’s convenient to everything and everywhere you go, you run into someone you know. It’s a caring, close-knit community.” Two of their three grown children work for the firm. Andrew Wilde is a Broker with them and Derrick Wilde helps with office administration and website development. Their third child, Ashley Warnecke, is a nurse at the University of Iowa Hospital.

Erika Kennett, economic development director for the City of Collinsville, said “We couldn’t be happier that RE/MAX Alliance chose to renovate an existing vacant space in Collinsville as their central location for its offices and that they are finding success here. We believe Collinsville is an excellent, central location for businesses and institutions of all kinds and their success is another prime example of all that Collinsville has to offer. We thank them for being a part of our community. Congratulations to them for such a successful career and winning the prestigious Catalyst award.”

Collinsville, Ill. is located at the crossroads of Interstates 55, 70, 64, 255 and 270, which link it to the rest of the country and make it less than an hour’s drive for 2.5 million people. For more information about the City of Collinsville and development opportunities, please visit http://www.destinationcollinsville.com or call (618) 346-5200 ext. 1129.

More like this: