ALTON - Pride Month 2023 has officially arrived with events in Alton and Jerseyville to celebrate throughout the month of June, and more Pride events later this summer and fall.

Throughout the month of June, Alton Pride supporters will be “flocking” the lawns of their friends and family with pink plastic flamingos as part of the organization’s “Flocking For Pride” fundraiser. Flamingo flocks will stay up for 48 hours and proceeds will support the Piasa Youth Alliance. More information is available on the Alton Pride Facebook page.

On Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m., the second annual “Love Wins in Jerseyville” pride event will be held in Jerseyville. Further details, including an exact location, are still forthcoming. See the event on Facebook for updates as they become available.

Alton Pride is hosting an all-ages Drag BBQ at Bubby & Sissy’s in Alton on Sunday, June 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will feature a drag show, food, a 50/50 raffle, Jell-O shots, and more. See the event on Facebook for more information.

Later this summer on July 21 at 8 p.m., Alton Pride will host their Royalty Pageant. A $5 cover charge supports Alton Pride and those interested in participating can pick up the sign-up packet at Bubby & Sissy’s in Alton or by reaching out to Alton Pride at (618) 606-3454, info@altonpride.com, or via their Facebook page.

The annual Alton Pride Festival is slated to return this year on September 9, but further details are still to be determined.

Do you know of any local Pride events we missed? Email dalton@riverbender.com to include them in this story!

