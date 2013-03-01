Two local artists are participating in the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative’s (MRCTI). Mississippi River Photo Exhibit, a free one-day photography exhibition on March 21, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photos from Alton-based artists Jeff Vaughn and Melissa Crockett were selected to be part of this exhibit.

MRCTI, a new mayoral-led effort to create a coordinated voice for the Mississippi River, has partnered with over a dozen member-city arts councils—including Jacoby Arts Center in Alton-- to display photographs representing cities from the entire length of the waterway that will create a stunning portrait showing the impact and importance of the Mississippi to the nation. Alton Mayor Tom Hoescht serves on the Executive Committee of this group.

The purpose of the exhibition is to celebrate the importance, culture, and history of the Mississippi River, as well as draw attention to matters of mutual concern along its borders, including: river water quality and habitat restoration; flooding and floodplain issues; river-focused recreation; and sustainable economies.

Contributed photos fall into three categories that capture: the natural beauty of the River; life on the River; and challenges of the River. Vaughn’s photo of the bluffs along the River will represent the natural beauty of the River in the Alton area while his photo of the power plant represents challenges of life along the River. Crockett’s photo, taken at the 2012 Mississippi Earthtones Festival held along the riverfront at the Alton Amphitheater, was chosen for its depiction life on the River in Alton. The photographs from a wide variety of artists will be on display nearest the location they represent as visitors walk along a 50-foot-long map of the River.

The photography exhibition will also serve as a unique backdrop for a press briefing to be held by MRCTI mayors during their first meeting in the nation’s capital. MRCTI is a local government-led effort, housed at the Northeast-Midwest Institute and funded by the Walton Foundation, empowering the 10 states and over 100 cities that border the Mississippi River to act for its continued prosperity, sustainability, and economic growth.

Sponsored by Ingram Barge Company, the exhibit takes place from 10am-3pm (EST) in the Cannon Caucus Room of the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. For further information, visit the Northeast-Midwest Institute’s website or contact Colin Wellenkamp, Director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, at 202.464.4010 or cwellenkamp@nemw.org.

