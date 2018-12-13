ST. LOUIS – Ladue Pharmacy and Millbrook Pharmacy are making their patients’ experience easier with the help of MedsOnCue, a new service that offers patients on-demand medication information through video briefings, reminders, and more.

This new service ensures that patients understand how to take their medication safely and limit any avoidable reactions. By scanning the QR code on prescription labels with a smartphone or tablet, patients will be able to access medication specific videos, written information, photos, and other invaluable services in both English and Spanish.

“We are excited to start helping our patients to better understand their prescriptions, all with a few clicks on their smartphone,” said Rick Williams, owner of Ladue and Millbrook Pharmacies. “Simply point the camera on your phone or tablet at the QR code present on your medication’s label or pharmacy paperwork, and MedsOnCue will launch, providing you with all the information you need to take your medication safely and properly.”

Patients can also contact the pharmacies directly with any questions they may have by using the Connect Me function in MedsOnCue.

“MedsOnCue displays the phone numbers for both Ladue Pharmacy and Millbrook Pharmacy, allowing our patients to reach us and learn more about their medications,” Williams said. “We are literally just a click away.”

Ladue Pharmacy is located on Clayton Road in the heart of Ladue, just east of Warson Road. Millbrook Pharmacy is located at 7010 Pershing Avenue on the corner of Big Bend and Forest Park Boulevard in University City. Williams and his team strive to provide outstanding personal service to all and meet patients’ healthcare needs, offering online prescription ordering and fast delivery, unique gifts, and a variety of other goods.

Ladue Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Millbrook Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, please call Ladue Pharmacy at (314) 993-4031 or Millbrook Pharmacy at (314) 802-7012. You can also learn more by visiting the pharmacies online at www.laduepharmacy.com and www.millbrookrx.com.

