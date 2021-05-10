GRANITE CITY – Two in three adults treated for opioid use disorder (OUD) first used opioids when they were younger than age 25 (HealthAffairs.org 2019) – the age at which the human brain is fully developed. How do opioids affect brain development? What kinds of conversations should parents have with their children and teens about opioids?

Join Chestnut Health Systems™ on Facebook Live on Thursday, May 13 at noon for a free presentation: Parent Talk with Paul: Teens and Opioids, presented by Paul Cook, Alison Donoho and Kristin Grant.

Paul Cook was born in St. Louis. He made it a lifelong mission 15 years ago to share his experience and deeply tested philosophy of recovery as a speaker, author, sober coach and radio/TV personality.

Paul is author of “Cooked in LA,” which received the Gateway Award from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. The book details three years of Paul’s life working in broadcasting while self-medicating sudden anxiety and depression.

Alison Donoho and Kristin Grantare community health specialists at Chestnut Health Systems. They engage youth and community members in substance use prevention efforts including decision making, communication, goal setting, and relationships, as well as substance use disorder and stress management. Both play roles in community coalitions to empower the general public in substance use prevention endeavors.

For more information on how to schedule a community presentation with Chestnut’s Prevention staff, please call (618) 205-8133 in Madison and St. Clair Counties. In Grundy and Will Counties call (815) 725-3491. In McLean County call (309) 451-7816.

