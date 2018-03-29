GODFREY - Alfred Daves, the pastor of Gospel Tabernacle in Godfrey, was recently presented with an award for his role as project chairman of a religious history book, The Ministry of William Sowders and the Restoration of the Body of Christ.

He spearheaded a team of writers who compiled the history of a religious movement founded by William Sowders in 1914. This movement now has affiliated churches around the globe, including Daves’s own congregation.

The book also describes some of the great Pentecostal revivals that took place in this region, specifically in Granite City, Illinois, in the 1920s and ‘30s.

The award is presented each year to one of the many books published by Acclaim Press, based in Sikeston, Missouri, for the most outstanding specialty book for the previous year. The winners are chosen based on aesthetic appeal, literary significance and market success.

Doug Sikes, President of Acclaim Press, was on hand to personally present the award to Daves at the end of a recent church service.

The book is sold online and in various retail outlets around the country and at Gospel Tabernacle in Godfrey.

