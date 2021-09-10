Motorists should be aware of the following ongoing closures:

BOND COUNTY

• No lane restrictions at this time.

CLINTON COUNTY

• Construction of a research & certification track along US 50 near Trenton. The purpose of this track is to certify, validate, and calibrate the Department and contractor equipment which will aid in the construction of smoother, safer, and structurally sound roads. This work is expected to be completed by Spring 2022. (PAG)

GREENE COUNTY

• No Closures at this time.

JERSEY COUNTY

• US 67 just south of Delhi at the current 4-lane to 2-lane transition will begin a traffic staging change beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. The new configuration will have northbound traffic merging with southbound traffic sooner than the current traffic pattern. This new traffic pattern will continue for several months and it allows the contractor to connect the new pavement to the current pavement with minimal impact to the motoring public. (JA)

• Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 16 between Grange Hall Rd. and the Macoupin Co. Line on Thursday, August 19, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface and the work is expected to be completed by mid-November. (JA)

MADISON COUNTY

• I-270 eastbound between I 55 and I70 EB will be a 21-day complete closure beginning on Monday July 12, 2021, weather permitting. This section of roadway will be completely closed for traffic for 21 days starting at 5 AM. Detours are from I-270 EB to SB I-255 to EB I-55/70, EB 270 ramp to NB I-55 will remain open, and the EB I-270 ramp to SB I-55/70 will remain open. The is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by 8/6/2021. This is part of a larger project that will involve other locations and future closures which are expected to be completed by November 2021.

• Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111/3 (Homer Adams Parkway) between Alby St. and IL 140 on Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm during weekdays and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This stage of construction is needed to do pavement repairs and it is expected to be completed by mid-September. (JA)

• IL 140/111 will encounter lane closures between Kendall Ave. (just west of IL 3) and Fosterburg Road beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021, weather permitting. The eastbound and westbound directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is 2 necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA)

• NEW: Right lane closure on I-270 WB on the bridge over the Mississippi River. Work will be done on Monday, September 13, 2021, weather permitting, between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction. (Ops)

• NEW: Lane closures on the McKinley Bridge over the Mississippi River. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the following dates and times, weather permitting. September 14-16 9AM3PM and September 21-22 9AM-3PM. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to complete routine inspections scheduled for this structure. (Ops)

MADISON/JERSEY COUNTIES

• Lane restrictions will be encountered on SB Illinois Route 111 and on WB Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, through September 25, 2021. This work is necessary to construct intersection and drainage improvements for a Speedway Truck Facility located in the NW quadrant of this intersection.

MARION COUNTY

• No Closures at this time.

MONROE COUNTY

• I-255 between Mississippi Avenue in Dupo and IL Rt 3 in Columbia will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2021. (JGG)

• IL 3 in Randolph County from 1st Street in Ruma to the Monroe County line will be intermittently restricted beginning Monday, October 5, 2020, weather permitting. These lane restrictions will be between 7 AM and 6 PM. Flaggers will be utilized to maintain traffic through the work zone. This work is required to make pavement repairs and resurface the roadway and is expected to be completed by mid-Summer 2021.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

• No Closures at this time.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

• St Clair Ave. from the St Clair Ave On-Ramp of WB I-55/70 to South of Parkers Ave will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, weather permitting. The WB On-ramp to I55/70 will remain open to all traffic A marked detour will be utilized to move traffic around the closure. This work is necessary to complete repairs and bridge painting. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021. (JGG) • US 50 from EB I-64 ramps to Schantz Road in O’Fallon will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021. (JGG)

• IL Rt 3 from north of Monsanto Avenue to Ruby Street in Cahokia will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily in each direction. Route 3 Northbound will have no restrictions between the hours of 6:00 am-9:00 am. There will be no Southbound restrictions between the hours of 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2022. (JGG)

• Westbound I-55/70 ramp to I-255 in Collinsville will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. All exits will remain open. This work will take place daily between 6 pm and 6 am. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by August 27, 2021. (JGG)

• I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane restrictions in one of the two outer lanes and the northbound Piggott Avenue ramp to eastbound I-55/64 beginning Monday, February 22, 2021, weather permitting. The two inside lanes of eastbound I-55/64 will remain open to traffic. This closure is necessary to repair expansion joints as well as replace the surface of the bridge that carries I-55/64 over Trendley Ave in East St. Louis and is expected to be completed by October 2021. (DYJ)

• I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane closures of the three right lanes across the Poplar Street Bridge, as well as the ramp to southbound IL 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Ave. in East St. Louis beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021, weather permitting. The closures are necessary to replace the bridge decks on EB I-55/64. Lane closures will be in place in this area until early October. In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to NB I-55 as well as the right lane of NB I-55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed. I-64 will also be reduced to one lane approaching the Poplar Street Bridge. (DYJ)

• IL 15 from 1st Street in Fayetteville to 0.1 mile west of Bluebird Lane in St. Clair county will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, August 2, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, ADA improvements, and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021 (JGG)

• IL 157 between Petroff Drive and State Street in St. Clair County will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, May 17, 2021, between the hours of 6 PM and 6 AM daily, weather permitting. These restrictions are needed to complete pavement repairs and work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. (JGG)

• St. Clair Avenue will begin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, weather permitting. Lane restrictions will be in each direction with one lane remaining open in each direction. These restrictions are needed to complete bridge repairs and work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021. (JGG)

• The westbound I-55/70 ramp to southbound IL Rt 3 towards Cahokia will be intermittently closed to traffic beginning Tuesday, September 7, 2021, weather permitting. A marked detour will be in place to move traffic around the closure. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by September 17, 2021. (JGG)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

• No reported closures at this time.

GREENE & CALHOUN COUNTIES

• Improvements and repairs to the Kampsville Ferry will require a full closure on both sides of the Illinois River beginning, Monday, Sept. 13. To complete the work, the full closure will 4 last through Friday, Sept. 30. The detours are WB traffic on IL 108: At Eldred, go south on S. Hillview/Eldred Road to IL 16/100 WB to IL 100 NB to Kampsville. Another detour will be EB traffic on IL 108: At Kampsville, go south on IL 100 to IL 16/100 EB to S. Hillview/Eldred Road NB to Eldred. (JA)

