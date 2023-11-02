ALTON - Positive. Diligent. Passionate. These are just some of the words that describe the nurses of OSF HealthCare. They go above and beyond every day in service to patients, and that’s why many of them were recently recognized with I Am an OSF Nurse Excellence and Legacy Awards during OSF HealthCare’s annual “I am an OSF Nurse" Symposium.

Locally, Shannon Vitali, RN, Pre-operative & Post-operative Services, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, was one of two direct care nurses from across the entire organization to receive the prestigious Nurse Legacy Award. This award, sponsored by the OSF Clinical Nursing Executive Council, is given annually to recognize/celebrate an individual who has demonstrated our founding Sisters' attributes. In addition, individuals considered for this distinction will have demonstrated a commitment to others through avenues such as:

Fundraising/philanthropy

Giving the gift of time or service to family, friends, community or state

Demonstrate a lasting difference in the lives of others by using their God-given talents and nursing skills to extend the Mission outside the walls of OSF

Display attributes of spirituality and holistic nursing attributes

Shannon was nominated by her immediate supervisor, Shawn Schroeder, BSN, RN, Director of Surgical Services, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Schroeder nominated Vitali because she exemplifies the values of the OSF HealthCare Mission (serving with the greatest care and love) through her excellent work as a nurse and through her active work in the community. “Shannon genuinely cares for every individual she encounters. She says that it is her calling to care for others and to give her time and energy to do everything she can to make the world a better place,” Schroeder says. “Shannon is a great example for all of us and I am proud to have her as part of our OSF Saint Anthony's team.”

Schroeder’s nomination of Vitali reads in its entirety: “Shannon says her goal has always been to do as she is called to do by God. She participates in small faith groups to learn how to be closer to Christ. She says she encourages others to find ways in which they also can help bring others closer to God as there is amazing peace in doing what we are called to do.

“Shannon currently serves on the board of THRIVE Pregnancy Resource Center and sponsors a table at their annual fundraising dinner as well as contributes financially to support families at risk for abortion. She is also on the core team for 40 Days for Life Granite City promoting the events, securing speakers, helping with the setup of events and praying peacefully at the Hope Abortion Clinic at Granite City.

“Shannon was recently co-chair for Lunches 4 Life, St. Louis Metro East. She helped bring like-minded groups and individuals together to share a meal and keep everyone up to date on what each group is doing and what their needs are. Additionally, she helped to arrange a guest speaker for each luncheon. Often their guest speakers had abortions in the past and are very candid with their experience and regret.

“Shannon has assisted in taking groups to various March for Life events. She is a youth mentor at her church helping youth to grow closer in their relationship with Christ. She has hosted (and continues to host) the Mother/Daughter Tea for girls 9-13 to learn about the changes they will be experiencing and to help them understand how beautifully they are created. She has hosted an evening out with the girls aged 14-17 with snacks and drinks to reaffirm the gift of their fertility and offer support as they navigate this stage of their life.

“In the past, Shannon has been a Girl Scout Leader and a Den Leader/Cub Master from 1992 to 2012 while her children were young participating in a variety for fundraiser and service projects for the communities, we have lived in.

“Shannon says while she knows many people feel differently about life issues, her goal is not to offend anyone but to bring about change peacefully and prayerfully.”

Besides Vitali, two other OSF Saint Anthony’s nurses were nominated for the Nurse Legacy Award: Megan French, RN, Primary Charge Nurse, Intensive Care Unit (ICU); and Sheila Snyder, RN, Emergency Department, (ED).

Also, during the annual “I am an OSF Nurse" Symposium, four OSF Saint Anthony’s nurses were recognized winners of a Nurse Excellence Award within the “Exemplary Professional Practice” category – those Mission Partners include:

Michael Walter, RN, Medical/Surgical/ICU

Melissa Calame, RN, Primary Charge Nurse, Medical/Surgical/ICU

April Collins, RN, Medical/Surgical Unit

“Nurses across OSF HealthCare work as part of interprofessional teams to provide care to our patients and are continually working to address the strategic priorities of the organization, some of which includes evidenced-based and appropriate care; excellence in clinical outcomes, patient and employee experience, and health equity and community health,” says Lisa Schepers, DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC, Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer, OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Our organization makes every effort to acknowledge nurses and others who excel in assisting us meet our goals.

OSF HealthCare is committed to recognizing its dedicated nursing Mission Partners. Every year OSF HealthCare has an opportunity at the “I am an OSF Nurse" Symposium to recognize exceptional nurses from across its system through the OSF Nursing Excellence Awards. In recognizing the gifts each nurse brings to this Ministry, OSF HealthCare in turn hopes to elevate and inspire the practice of all nurses as they demonstrate their impact on the organization’s Mission by providing the greatest care and love.

Nurses are nominated by their peers in one of five categories: Exemplary Professional Practice; Innovator in Nursing; Transformational Leadership; Nurse Empowerment; and Nurse Leader on a Collaborative Project. Nurses participating in the OSF Advance Nursing Program are also recognized. The symposium also offers professional development and growth opportunities for our nurses.

OSF HealthCare employs more than 4,200+ direct care nurses within 16 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access, one transitional care - with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan.

More information on the I Am an OSF Nurse Excellence and Legacy Awards can be found by visiting www.osfhealthcare.org/nursing/awards/.

